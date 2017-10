EMBED >More News Videos Police say the driver hailed a cab in the middle of the highway while his girlfriend burned to death in car fire

A driver accused of catching a cab moments after a deadly car accident in Brooklyn is now charged with murder.Saeed Ahmad, 23, is charged with depraved indifference murder and vehicular homicide.Cellphone video of the fiery crash on the Gowanus Expressway shows Ahmad leaving the scene after hailing a taxi Police say he left behind a passenger, 25-year-old Harleen Grewal, who was trapped and died.