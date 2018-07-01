SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
The accident happened on 21st Street in Sunset Park shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police say first responders rushed the victim to the hospital, but he died a short time later.
Investigators say the driver who hit the victim fled the scene, but left the white van there.
Police have not identified the victim and have not released a description of the suspect.
