Driver slams car into construction trailer in Brooklyn; 3 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were injured int he crash.

Eyewitness News
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after slamming his car into a construction trailer in Brooklyn.

The mangled car was left wedged under the trailer.

Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Johnson Avenue in East Williamsburg.

Officers said a woman in the car and a construction worker in the trailer were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashEast WilliamsburgBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News