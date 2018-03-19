  • LIVE VIDEO Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.

Driver sought after cheerleading coach killed when car cut off in Bronx

Police say a driver cut the mother off causing her vehicle to overturn. Police are searching for that driver.

BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
A Bronx woman was killed and her daughter injured when their car was cut off on the New England Thruway and crashed.

It happened at about 11:30 Saturday night as the mother, who was driving a GMC Envoy, was heading southbound on I-95 approaching exit 11 near Baychester Avenue.

Police say the SUV was cut off by another driver who entered the lane directly in front of her, causing her to lose control and hit an embankment.

The vehicle overturned and ejected the mother, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 44-year-old Michele Muccio of the Bronx. She worked as a cheerleading coach at Cardinal Spellman High School.

Crews rushed to extricate her 16-year-old daughter from the overturned car. She was taken to Jacobi Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say the other vehicle involved in the accident left the scene and the driver still is being sought.

"Whoever caused this, hopefully this person has a conscience," said Dominic, the victim's father-in-law. "He took the core of our family. He stole this woman from us. She was one-of-a-kind and everybody loved her. We loved her and the world was revolved around her. She dedicated her life not only to her family but her school, to the children."

So there is no description of the car.

