JERSEY CITY (WABC) --Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old boy dead and another seriously injured in Jersey City.
The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Terrace Ave. near Secaucus Road.
The teens were riding a bicycle when a car slammed into them.
Elionel Jimenez died in the crash. The boy he was riding with, Alex Rojas, suffered serious injuries.
The driver and the passengers of the vehicle initially fled, however Jersey City police detained two of the three passengers.
The driver and another passenger remain on the run.
The car had heavy front-end damage.
Jimenez''s mother Esperanta said he was a good and respectful kid, and issued a plea for the arrest of the driver.
"We need to find this person and he needs to take responsibility for what he did," she said.
Police have not yet identified the people they have in custody.