Ticket issued to driver in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 sons dismissed

BEECHER, Illinois --
A traffic citation issued to the driver involved in a crash in Beecher, Illinois, that led to the deaths of a pregnant mother and her three sons was dismissed Tuesday, authorities said.
The Daily Southtown reports the 25-year-old driver might still face charges in last week's crash. Officials said even though the citation has been dropped, it can be re-issued at a later date.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete for 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt, 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 19-month-old Kaleb.

Throughout the service, which lasted about 50 minutes, the Rev. Frank Italiano stressed Schmidt's Christian faith and her involvement with the church.

The Will County sheriff's office said Schmidt and her three boys were on their way to bible classes at Trinity on July 24 when a pickup truck blew a stop sign and struck their sport utility vehicle.

Schmidt and her youngest son Kaleb were pronounced dead at the scene. Weston died at Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago the following evening. Owen succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow said the case remains under investigation.

A fund for the Schmidt family has been set up at First Community Bank and Trust. CLICK HERE to make a donation on the "Online Giving" page of Trinity Lutheran Church's website.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashchild deathwoman killedpregnant womanticketsIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Teen accidentally shoots himself at friend's LI home
Husband charged in murder of woman found dead in NJ pool
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
Former rapper in court after charged with Midtown murder
Two tons of illegal elephant ivory crushed in Central Park
Mother outraged after daughter tips over in wheelchair on bus
Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
Three teens recovering after being hit by NJ taxi
Show More
3 rescued from stuck bungee ride at county fair
Man critical after Brooklyn hit and run
Officials begin subway tour to hear commuter feedback
NYPD releases sketch of person-of-interest in Queens package explosion
New LES hotel causing headaches for some residents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos