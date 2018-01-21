BELMONT BRONX DEADLY FIRE

Drones used to map Bronx building where fire killed 13 people

EMBED </>More Videos

3D mapping will begin at the site of the Bronx fire tragedy.

Eyewitness News
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
3D mapping began Sunday on the Bronx building where a massive fire claimed 13 lives.

Drones will be used to get pictures and videos of 2363 Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section.

'Airborne Works' has been hired to do 3D mapping of the five-story apartment building, to better understand its structure and the damages.

A child playing with a stove caused the deadly fire back on December 28h.

It was the deadliest fire in New York City in 25 years.

PHOTOS from the scene:


FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment as a 3-year-old boy was playing with the burners.

Nigro said this caused the fire to spread to the rest of the building very quickly by traveling up the stairs. It acted like a chimney and people in the rest of the building had very little time to react.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building fireapartment firefirefdnyfatal firebelmont bronx deadly fireBelmontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BELMONT BRONX DEADLY FIRE
Hero soldier who died saving lives in Bronx fire to be honored
Honor sought for hero soldier who died in fire rescue
13th person dies one week after Bronx fire
Hero soldier dies saving lives in Bronx fire
More belmont bronx deadly fire
Top Stories
Woman crossing Harlem street killed by hit and run driver
Blame game on both sides in day 2 of government shutdown
Government shutdown: What it means for you
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Cuomo: NY state will pay salaries to keep Statue of Liberty open
NFL championship games broadcast to troops overseas despite shutdown
College football player from Brooklyn fatally shot in North Carolina
Gas leak causes explosion and fire in Brooklyn home
Show More
Man wanted for fondling himself in front of 11-year-old girl
2 men rob 2 delis in Brooklyn and Queens within 20 minutes
Boy Scout volunteers arrested after heroin stash found
WATCH: Older brother returns from Navy to surprise sister
WATCH: NJ's first lady reveals she was sexually assaulted
More News
Top Video
WATCH: NJ's first lady reveals she was sexually assaulted
Boy Scout volunteers arrested after heroin stash found
Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement
Aly Raisman wishes ex-doctor 'a life of suffering'
More Video