Drones used to map Bronx building where fire killed 13 people

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --3D mapping began Sunday on the Bronx building where a massive fire claimed 13 lives.
Drones will be used to get pictures and videos of 2363 Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section.
'Airborne Works' has been hired to do 3D mapping of the five-story apartment building, to better understand its structure and the damages.
A child playing with a stove caused the deadly fire back on December 28h.
It was the deadliest fire in New York City in 25 years.
PHOTOS from the scene:
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment as a 3-year-old boy was playing with the burners.
Nigro said this caused the fire to spread to the rest of the building very quickly by traveling up the stairs. It acted like a chimney and people in the rest of the building had very little time to react.
