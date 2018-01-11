Drunk man crashes armored vehicle into Russian store, steals booze

EMBED </>More Videos

A drunken man commandeered an armored vehicle and crashed it into a store's window in Russia. He was taking a bottle of alcohol from the shelf at the moment that police arrived. (Andrey Lukovitskiy via Storyful)

MOSCOW --
A drunken man on Wednesday commandeered an armored vehicle and crashed it into a store's window in northwestern Russia, hurting no one, police said.

Police said in a statement carried by Tass and Interfax news agencies that the incident happened in the city of Apatity in the Murmansk region on the Arctic Kola Peninsula.

Police said the man commandeered the armored personnel carrier from a local driving school that teaches driving skills to future army conscripts. They said the tracked armored vehicle was stripped of weapons.

The man drove the heavy vehicle into the city, where he first collided with a parked car and then drove into a grocery store's window. No one was hurt. The man got out of the vehicle and was taking a bottle of alcohol from the shelf at the moment that police arrived.

Police detained the man and found him to be drunk.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
russiadrunk driving
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
16-year-old victim, suspect ID'd in Dunkin' Donuts stabbing
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ulster County
A rough day for NJ Transit
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Armed standoff ends in New Jersey, schools closed for day
Dog dies at NJ PetSmart grooming appointment
Police: Man lived with girlfriend's body for at least a month
Show More
Walmart to raise starting pay, issue $1,000 bonuses
Arrest in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman leaving church
Suspect robs elderly woman, 4-year-old girl on UWS
Missouri governor: I cheated on my wife
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker a level 3 sex offender
More News
Top Video
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ulster County
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Eyewitness News Update
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
More Video