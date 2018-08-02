Duo wanted for robbing man while putting him in headlock in Williamsburg

Police are looking for two suspects in a Brooklyn robbery.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who they say put a man in a headlock while robbing him in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the incident began at approximately 4:00 a.m. on July 6 when the two suspects began following a 62-year-old man while he was walking on Flushing Avenue in the Williamsburg section.

Soon after, the two men approached the victim and placed him in a headlock. That's when they took his wallet, which contained $20, and ran away.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The first suspect is described as approximately 18-20 years-old, with a thin build and was last seen wearing a red du-rag and no shirt.

The second suspect is described as being approximately 16-18 years-old, with short wavy hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

