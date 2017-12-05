Ecuadorian immigrant killed during apparent robbery in New Jersey

IRIVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating the murder of an Ecuadorian immigrant who was killed during an apparent robbery.

Authorities say Marco Angamarca-Yupa, 29, of Irvington was fatally shot on Grove Street in Irvington at about 11 p.m. Monday.

He was shot as he returned home with his family.

It appears to have occurred in a robbery for his cell phone.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
