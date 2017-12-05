Police in New Jersey are investigating the murder of an Ecuadorian immigrant who was killed during an apparent robbery.Authorities say Marco Angamarca-Yupa, 29, of Irvington was fatally shot on Grove Street in Irvington at about 11 p.m. Monday.He was shot as he returned home with his family.It appears to have occurred in a robbery for his cell phone.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.