EDUCATION

10th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program inspires students across Tri-State Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Program founder, Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa, led a panel discussion with top TV, film, media and PR professionals who gave tips on how to pursue jobs in the industry.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Saturday was a day for young people to learn that with some hard work and determination that the sky is the limit when it comes to realizing their dreams.

More than 300 students from across the Tri-State Area came to the WABC studios on the Upper West Side for the 10th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program.

Program founder, Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa, led a panel discussion with top TV, film, media and PR professionals who gave tips on how to pursue jobs in the industry.



Our parent company, Disney is a proud sponsor and underwriter of the event.

'Get Reel' has given away more than $300 thousand in scholarships since its inception.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationscholarshipeducationUpper West SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
NJ law lets students without legal status get college aid
92-year-old college graduate: You can make it, if you try
More Education
Top Stories
Video shows Century 21 employee punch alleged shoplifter
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Man randomly punches passenger on 7 train
ISIS reportedly claims responsibility for deadly Paris stabbing
Police investigating after woman found dead with hands bound in apartment
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Bloomberg warns of 'epidemic of dishonesty'
2 robbers break into UES apartment, rob man at knife point
Show More
Mother, daughter believe they were 'targeted' for shoplifting
Massive fire in Yonkers displaces dozens
Woman charged with slashing tires, vandalizing more than a dozen cars
Police searching for missing teacher from Queens
72-year-old man struck by bricks that fell from high-rise
More News