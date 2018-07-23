EDUCATION

11-year-old graduates from Florida college, wants to prove God's existence

EMBED </>More Videos

11-year-old college graduate. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida --
While most 11-year-olds are trying to get through 6th grade, William Maillis was working on his associate's degree.

He graduated from St. Petersburg College in Florida over the weekend.

Maillis started doing simple math when he was 1, followed by algebra at age 4.

The young genius has big plans for the future.

"I want to be an astrophysicist," he said. "I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science."

Maillis will start classes at the University of South Florida next month to continue his education.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldgraduationcollegeFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
One Long Island school district named best in US
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Students shocked to find $10 million college bill
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News