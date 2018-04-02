EDUCATION

1st day for new New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza

Carannza begins as students are off for spring break. (@EricFPhillips)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The nation's largest public school district is under new management, as Richard Carranza's takes over as schools chancellor Monday.

He replaces Carmen Farina, and snow or not, he's got a packed day. And while students may be on spring break, it's the first day of school for Carranza.

As he arrived at his office in the Tweed Courthouse for his first full day of work, Carranza also got his first taste of a New York winter that just won't seem to go away.

He is the former superintendent of Houston's schools, and his first day on the job included lunch with Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray at Katz's Delicatessen.

Carranza tweeted about his first day leading the nation's largest school district.


