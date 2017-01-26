About Internships at WABC-TV

All applicants must submit their resume and application to: wabctv-internships@abc.com by Thursday, March 9, 2017.
In the email SUBJECT indicate your "TOP" two departments to interview.
Poster | Internship Descriptions | Internship Application
If your resume meets the qualifications, you will receive notification for an interview at the Intern Recruitment held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Requirements you must meet:
- You must receive college credit for your internship (optional for Paid Internships)
- You must be an undergraduate junior or senior in college.
- You must be available at least 16 hours a week.
- You must be a permanent resident or go to school in the Tri-State area.
Submit all resumes and applications to: wabctv-internships@abc.com
Deadline: March 9, 2017
If your resume and application meets the qualifications for our internship program, you will receive notification for an interview.