EDUCATION

About Internships at WABC-TV

WABC-TV INTERNSHIPS Summer and Fall 2017 Interviews

All applicants must submit their resume and application to: wabctv-internships@abc.com by Thursday, March 9, 2017.

 
In the email SUBJECT indicate your "TOP" two departments to interview.

Poster | Internship Descriptions | Internship Application

If your resume meets the qualifications, you will receive notification for an interview at the Intern Recruitment held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Requirements you must meet:
  • You must receive college credit for your internship (optional for Paid Internships)
  • You must be an undergraduate junior or senior in college.
  • You must be available at least 16 hours a week.
  • You must be a permanent resident or go to school in the Tri-State area.


Submit all resumes and applications to: wabctv-internships@abc.com

Deadline: March 9, 2017

If your resume and application meets the qualifications for our internship program, you will receive notification for an interview.

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS

