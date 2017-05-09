EDUCATION

Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A substitute teacher has been fired after allegedly ripping a hijab off the head of an 8-year-old student in the Bronx.

Police say the girl was misbehaving by refusing to get out of the teachers chair.

School officials say that's no excuse for the teacher's reaction.

The Bennington School in the Bronx, like just about all New York public schools, has a student body and faculty that reflects the diversity of the city.

31-year-old Edah Oghentega, apparently didn't get that memo. He was a substitute teacher at Bennington and last Tuesday he was in charge of a second grade class.

Some of the students were misbehaving, including an 8-year-old girl wearing the religious headscarf called a hijab.

According to police and education officials, the teacher first threatened to and then did rip the hijab off the girl's head.

Tuesday, the Department of Education issued this statement: "This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable. This individual was removed from the school immediately and his employment has been terminated."

Muslim women and often young girls wear the hijab to show modesty or piety in public.
