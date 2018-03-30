CARMEN FARINA

Carmen Farina says goodbye to chancellor post after 52 years in NYC schools

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on Carmen Farina's last day as New York City schools chancellor.

NEW YORK --
After 52 years in New York City public schools, Carmen Farina said goodbye.

Crowds cheered and waved "Thank You" signs Friday as Farina left the Department of Education headquarters in Lower Manhattan on her last day as New York City Schools Chancellor.

Few, if any, chancellors in the history of New York could claim to have the length and depth of experience as Carmen Farina had.

She rose to the office of chancellor after making classroom teaching her life's work. She spent the first 22 years of her career as a social studies teacher in Cobble Hill.

Known as a stickler for detail, she spent long hours outside the chancellor's office -- and visited most of the city's 1,200 schools.

Mayor de Blasio appointed Richard Carranza of Houston to succeed Farina after she announced her retirement late last year. Carranza starts on Monday.

Farina reflected on her career in an essay published in the New York Daily News.

"There have been good days, not-so-good days, and days when I've gone straight home and had a glass of wine," she wrote. "However, being chancellor has been the privilege of a career and a lifetime."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcarmen farinaschoolpublic schoolNew York City
CARMEN FARINA
Miami schools chief changes mind about NYC job
Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho to be next NYC chancellor
NYC Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina to retire
14 NYC schools slated to close, including site of stabbing
More carmen farina
EDUCATION
Hero officer saves 9-year-old girl from choking in school
Hofstra students hold protest over Thomas Jefferson statue
Bronx Boys and Girls Club gets brand new recording studio
Brooklyn school uses percussion to connect with students
More Education
Top Stories
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
Obscene? Questions after NJ burlesque show shut down
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Hero officer saves 9-year-old girl from choking in school
Show More
Mets' Noah Syndergaard calls out kid for Opening Day bet
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $521 million
LI man killed in industrial accident when metal drum explodes
Thieves who broke into Brooklyn jewelry store chased out by owner
Man stabbed, robbed in random caught-on-camera attack
More News
Top Video
360 VIDEO: Check out the 2018 Karma Revero
Wheels to see at the NY Auto Show
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
More Video