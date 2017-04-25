EDUCATION

New York City to install air conditioners in all classrooms over 5 years

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City has dedicated nearly $29 million over the next five years to buy and install air conditioning units in all of its classrooms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that that "countless parents" have raised the issue at town hall meetings.

Council Member Brad Lander says hot classrooms make it hard for kids and teachers to concentrate. He says some students with asthma or special needs could not attend classes because of the heat - and some kids have even fainted.

About 11,500 classrooms - 26 percent - currently lack air conditioning.

"Making sure that all classrooms are air conditioned is one more commitment we're making to ensure that nothing stands in the way of our students and a quality education," said Mayor de Blasio. "I've spoken with countless parents at town halls across the city and this issue has come up repeatedly. We're investing in classrooms to create a safe, comfortable atmosphere to build on the progress our schools have made over the last few years."

The funding will provide air conditioning to over 2,000 additional classrooms in the first year or the program.

Installation in the first cohort of schools will begin this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
educationschoolnew york city schoolsair conditionereducationNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Touting success, NYC expanding pre-K program to 3-year-olds
What is the Day of Silence?
Families begin receiving Pre-K acceptance letters in NYC
LI taxpayers shell out $150,000 for school's trip to Disney
More Education
Top Stories
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Judge blocks Trump's order to withhold sanctuary city money
Sessions to visit Central Islip Friday to discuss gang violence
Show More
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Woman hurt after bottle thrown at her car in NJ road rage incident
Bear spotted in New York, seeking food in trash
All-clear given after two Long Island schools locked down from threat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos