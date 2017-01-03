EDUCATION

Free tuition at New York state schools to be announced

Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) --
The governor plans to announce Tuesday that certain families soon will be eligible for free tuition at New York state colleges.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will unveil the program at LaGuardia Community College in Queens with Se. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), who proposed a similar plan when running for president last year.

Under the plan, dubbed the Excelsior Scholarship, families with an income of $125,000 or less annually would be eligible.

The plan applies to college students accepted to a state or city university, including two-year community colleges.
