EDUCATION

Bronx family outraged after 6-year-old allegedly asked by teacher and principal if parents do drugs

Eyewitness News
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
There are questions surrounding the actions of a teacher and a principal at an elementary school in the Bronx, who allegedly interrogated a 6-year-old student.

The family of Ethan Gomez says he was interrogated by an after-school teacher at P.S. 209 in the Fordham Heights section about whether anyone in his home uses drugs.

The teacher even allegedly smelled Ethan's clothing.

When his family complained to the principal, they say she then asked Ethan the same questions.

The Department of Education says it's investigating whether anyone did anything improper.

Ethan has been transferred out of the school and his family is now consulting with attorneys.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationillegal drugsstudentsteacherprincipalnyc department of educationNew York CityFordham HeightsBronx
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Bronx goIT team competes with healthy food app
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
School bus strike averted in Westchester County
Veteran teacher has now watched two terror attacks from inside Stuyvesant High School
More Education
Top Stories
2 teens killed in single car crash on Staten Island
Candidates speak out after racist flyers appear in Hoboken mayoral race
Exclusive: Girl speaks out about man on bicycle flashing her
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
NYPD officer not guilty in apparent road rage shooting
Show More
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
Candidates make final push in race for NYC mayor
Final day of campaigning in race for governor of New Jersey
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Voters to decide whether to hold NY constitutional convention
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos