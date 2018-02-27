A fatal shooting led to the lockout of five Westchester County school districts Tuesday.Tarrytown, Irvington, Hastings-on-Hudson, Elmsford and Dobbs Ferry schools are on lockout due to the police search in the area for the gunman.The schools will remain under lockout until dismissal.The incident started at around 7:15 a.m.Police said a woman was fatally shot at the Sleepy Hollow Gardens apartment complex on Route 119 in Tarrytown. The suspect fled the area.The lockouts are precautionary, and there is no threat inside the schools.The lockout began with the Tarrytown School District and then extended to Irvington, before Hastings-on-Hudson, Elmsford, and Dobbs Ferry were also added.SWAT teams have been searching for the gunman all morning.Irvington schools had earlier reported, "The district was just advised of an active police investigation in Tarrytown where a male with a dark complexion, possibly wearing a camouflage jacket, is being sought and believed to be armed. At this time all schools will enter a lock out mode. Only students and staff will be permitted to enter a school building. Staff will man all entrances to ensure the safety of our students and staff."----------