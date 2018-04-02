EDUCATION

First day for new NYC Schools chancellor, students on spring break

Carannza begins as students are off for spring break. (WABC)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The new chancellor of New York City schools gets to work on Monday.

Students are on spring break, but it's the first day of school for Richard Carranza.

The former superintendent of Houston's schools is taking over for Carmen Farina-- who retired last week.

His first day on the job will include lunch with the mayor and first lady at Katz's Delicatessen.

Carranza tweeted about his first day leading the nation's largest school district.


