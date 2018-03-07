EDUCATION

Fundraiser honoring late school cafeteria supervisor pays off students' lunch debt

EMBED </>More Videos

A fundraising campaign honoring a school cafeteria supervisor who was shot and killed by an officer has raised enough money to pay the debt for students enrolled in a school lunch program. in St. Paul, Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota ST. PAUL, Minn. --
A fundraising campaign honoring Philando Castile has raised enough money to pay the debt of students enrolled in a federal school lunch program in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The fundraiser was created in memory of Castile, a school cafeteria supervisor who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2016 in suburban St. Paul. Last week the campaign, called Philando Feeds the Children, presented a $35,000 check to the school district.

Combined with a $10,000 donation last October, Stacy Koppen, the district's director of nutrition services, says that clears the lunch debt of nearly 1,800 students who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

Pamela Fergus, a psychology professor at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, initiated the fundraiser . As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised more than $160,000.

Click here if you'd like to help by making a donation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationfundraiserstudentsfoodlunchu.s. & worldofficer-involved shootingviolenceMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Bayonne schools reopen day after threats
New NYC schools head plays mariachi, sings
Houston's Richard Carranza named NYC Schools Chancellor
Bayonne schools to reopen day after threats
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy snow tapers off after nor'easter hits
2nd nor'easter rips through NY area, brings thundersnow
Teacher struck by lightning while on bus duty during nor'easter
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Nor'easter causes travel mess on roads, rails
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Alabama high school
Mayor: Driver in crash that killed 2 kids should not have been behind wheel
Garbage truck crashes into UWS subway station, driver flees
Show More
Nurse adopts severely abused twins
Fla. school shooting survivors visit Sept. 11 museum
Search for violent pedophile in the Bronx
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News viewers share their winter fun
Snow pummels Nutley, New Jersey
Thundersnow: Nature's rare mix of winter weather and thunder
2nd nor'easter rips through NY area, brings thundersnow
More Video