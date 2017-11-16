EDUCATION

Good news! Bus service resumes for some in Nassau County

Candace McCowan has more on bus service in Nassau County.

Candace McCowan
OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) --
It will be a little bit easier for thousands of children to get to school on Long Island as the bus strike continues in Nassau County. Eyewitness News is hearing from the bus company who says more than 150 of those striking employees have crossed the picket lines and are working, which means some of the districts worked out arrangements for kids to get to school.

Starting Thursday for Freeport and Baldwin, full service resumes with Baldwin's bus company and a second company working to get students to and from school. Rockville Centre has full service with their company - they terminated their contract with Baumann on Wednesday night.

Leaders are still working on a solution. The strike began earlier in the month, but bus drivers, monitors and mechanics want guaranteed pay for days off during the school year, sick pay day, and pay for extra work like field trips. Both sides met multiple times, including several times with federal mediators. They met again on Wednesday night, but with no agreement.

The next meeting is set for after Thanksgiving.
