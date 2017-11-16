Good news! Bus strike over in Nassau County, union says

It will be a little bit easier for thousands of children to get to school on Long Island - the bus drivers' union says the strike is over, and workers are returning to their jobs.Starting Thursday for Freeport and Baldwin, full service resumed with Baldwin's bus company and a second company working to get students to and from school. Rockville Centre has full service with their company - they terminated their contract with Baumann on Wednesday night.The strike began earlier in the month, but bus drivers, monitors and mechanics want guaranteed pay for days off during the school year, sick pay day, and pay for extra work like field trips. Both sides met multiple times, including several times with federal mediators.The union released a statement Thursday morning saying,The last offer by the employer will be brought to the members on Friday.