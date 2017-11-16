Good news! Bus strike over in Nassau County, union says

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) --It will be a little bit easier for thousands of children to get to school on Long Island - the bus drivers' union says the strike is over, and workers are returning to their jobs.
Starting Thursday for Freeport and Baldwin, full service resumed with Baldwin's bus company and a second company working to get students to and from school. Rockville Centre has full service with their company - they terminated their contract with Baumann on Wednesday night.
The strike began earlier in the month, but bus drivers, monitors and mechanics want guaranteed pay for days off during the school year, sick pay day, and pay for extra work like field trips. Both sides met multiple times, including several times with federal mediators.
The union released a statement Thursday morning saying,
"From the beginning, TWU Local 252 sought a speedy resolution to this dispute so our members could continue to serve our communities and provide safe transportation to the children in the affected districts. It's unfortunate that we had to stand up and take action against a corporate bully who has no regard for the workingmen and women of Long Island. Now that we have won gains on our top priorities, with a contract offer including a new guaranteed week and higher pay for chartered school trips, our members at Baumann & Sons have begun to return to work. Local 252 will bring Baumann's latest offer to the membership Friday. The offer also includes raises, gains in sick leave and an increase in the employer's 401k contribution. Baumann demonstrated a complete lack of concern for its workers during this dispute and paid a heavy price: one of the districts cancelled its contract with Baumann and assigned the work to another company whose employees also are represented by Local 252."
The last offer by the employer will be brought to the members on Friday.