EDUCATION

14-year-old physics major is youngest to graduate from Texas Christian University

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University. (Texas Christian University)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University.

Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees Saturday at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11. He also has minors in Chinese and math.

Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never knew existed and things he might not even think about thinking about. He also says he's learned how to deal with "some real hard classes" and get over the disappointment of a poor score on a test.

The self-described "normal dude" wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.
Related Topics:
educationschoolgraduationstudentsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Will Ferrell belts love ballad to USC students at commencement
Radio station points out misspelling on CT school's sign
Parents and students attend meeting on planned closure of NJ Catholic school
Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head
More Education
Top Stories
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
Report: Trump shared secret info about ISIS with Russians
NYPD: Suspect in school fight hid razor blades in her hair; 3 hurt
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
Exclusive: Parents of victim in brutal East Harlem murder speak out
Recreational marijuana would be legal in NJ under new bill
Show More
Coroner: Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
Mom killed protecting daughter: 'She was everything to us'
10-year-old boy overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy
Stray bullet bursts into elderly couple's Coney Island bedroom
More News
Top Video
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
Exclusive: Parents of victim in brutal East Harlem murder speak out
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
10-year-old boy overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy
More Video