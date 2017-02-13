EDUCATION

High school students in New Jersey raise money for boy battling leukemia

Eyewitness News
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
There was a basketball game at a New Jersey High School to raise money for a 7-year-old boy.

Young Gavin Brady is fighting leukemia.

His prognosis is good, but his family is having a hard time paying out-of-pocket medical expenses.

His older brother is on the freshman basketball team at Pequannock Township High School.

The girls' team came up with a great idea.

During the boys' game against Montville Monday night, the girls held a half-court shot contest to raise money for the Brady family.

The girls also handed out pledge sheets and ran a snack stand to raise even more money.
