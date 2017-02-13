There was a basketball game at a New Jersey High School to raise money for a 7-year-old boy.Young Gavin Brady is fighting leukemia.His prognosis is good, but his family is having a hard time paying out-of-pocket medical expenses.His older brother is on the freshman basketball team at Pequannock Township High School.The girls' team came up with a great idea.During the boys' game against Montville Monday night, the girls held a half-court shot contest to raise money for the Brady family.The girls also handed out pledge sheets and ran a snack stand to raise even more money.