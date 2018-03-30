HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) --A group of Hofstra students will hold a protest to demand the removal a Thomas Jefferson statue near the school's student center.
Hundreds have already signed an online petition calling for it to be taken down.
The petition cites that Jefferson was a slave owner and should not be celebrated.
However, another petition demands the statue stay.
Students who signed that petition plan to hold a counter protest.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts