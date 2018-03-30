EDUCATION

Hofstra students to hold protest over Thomas Jefferson statue

Hundreds have already signed an online petition calling for it to be taken down.

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) --
A group of Hofstra students will hold a protest to demand the removal a Thomas Jefferson statue near the school's student center.

The petition cites that Jefferson was a slave owner and should not be celebrated.

However, another petition demands the statue stay.

Students who signed that petition plan to hold a counter protest.

