A New Jersey teen was viciously punched in the face right after a high school basketball game.Students at Linden High School are still getting word about the incident that happened after the game that took place on Tuesday. They are very much in shock.The player was hit while shaking hands post game.Shakim Bibby suffered a frightening injury to his left eye. He has a broken eye socket, and he had to get stitches. Bibby was shaken by the attack.There are reports that both teams were talking trash, but there is no indication that Bibby was personally involved. Linden went on to beat Plainfield.Students describe Bibby as 'smart' and 'polite,' and say that he is not a fighter, so they do not understand how the brawl got out of hand.The player that apparently threw the punch on the Plainfield side has not been arrested yet.Both schools are investigating the incident, and police are looking at additional video.