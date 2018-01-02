EDUCATION

Pennsylvania mom says teachers bullied her child

Pennsylvania mom says teachers bullied her child. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on January 1, 2018. (WPVI)

CLAYSVILLE, Pennsylvania --
A western Pennsylvania mother is suing a school district, claiming her child's teachers are bullies.

Beth Suhon said her daughter's then fifth-grade math teacher left her a voicemail message in 2015, but his phone did not hang up.

The lawsuit filed against the school district in Claysville alleges the teacher can be heard talking with two other teachers, making disparaging comments about the student's struggles with math and her appearance.

"It was very difficult for me to tell my child, who has been bullied by her peers for years, that she was now being bullied by her teachers," Suhon said.

At least one of the teachers recorded in the voicemail message still works at the school.


