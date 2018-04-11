  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
EDUCATION

University of Pennsylvania ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents of student who commited suicide file suit against UPenn: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 10, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Cameras at SEPTA's 40th Street Station captured the last time University of Pennsylvania junior Olivia Kong was seen alive.

In April of 2016, she climbed down onto the tracks and was hit by an oncoming train.

Kong is one of 14 Penn students to commit suicide since 2013.

Her parents have now filed a lawsuit against the university for allegedly discarding her repeated cries for help.

"Some people were listening, some people were calling CAPS and saying this is a kid who is in trouble," said Carol Nelson Shepherd, the attorney representing Kong's family. "The problem is the adequacy in a meaningfulness of the response."

Court documents, which cites Penn's own records, show Olivia had reached out to the university for help nine times in the days leading up to her death.

CAPS, Penn's Counseling and Psychological Service, allegedly never contacted her parents about her mental state.

"If anyone had told her parents, they would have said we'll be right there, we'll come pick her up, we'll take her to the hospital," Shepherd said.

The university told sister Action News in Philadelphia that it doesn't comment on pending litigation, but Kong's parents said in a statement:

"It's not just about placing responsibility where it belongs, but to bring changes in how Penn responds to troubled students who are feeling desperate."

The stigma associated with seeking therapy has led some students to coin the term "Penn Face," described as an attempt to mask signs of sadness or anxiety to avoid showing weakness.

"This is not a new issue for Penn," Shepherd said. "We hope Penn will really rethink their system for how to help these kids, who they acknowledge are in a highly competitive, pressure cooker situation."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuniversity of pennsylvanialawsuitsuicidePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Gov. Murphy proposes full day pre-K in every NJ school district
More Education
Top Stories
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park identified
Dad allegedly killed 5-year-old son by hitting him repeatedly: Affidavit
Tim Fleischer assaulted during story
WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg testimony before Congress
257 dead in military plane crash
House Speaker Paul Ryan won't run for re-election
Man shot during beef over Slim Jim at gas station
Show More
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Missing North Carolina teen found, 44-year-old man arrested
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Missiles 'will be coming,' Trump tweets
Teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
More News