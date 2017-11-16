EDUCATION

Sigma Chi barred from Lehigh University after two students hospitalized for excessive drinking

BETHLEHEM, Pa --
A private university in Pennsylvania has barred the Sigma Chi fraternity from operating on campus for more than two years after two students were hospitalized for excessive drinking at a champagne party.

Lehigh University's committee on discipline revoked recognition of the fraternity effective Nov. 14-May 31, 2020.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment, saying a post on the university's Greek community blog serves as the school's statement.

The post says no fraternity member called for help during the Oct. 12 party at a house on campus in Bethlehem. The fraternity already had been formally warned that its recognition could be revoked after three other alcohol-related violations.

The chapter will lose the right to use university equipment or facilities, including the fraternity house, and is not allowed to use the university's name.

To avoid disruptions midsemester, the university says undergraduates will not be relocated immediately. The house will become a traditional residence facility.

The fraternity will not appeal the decision, the chapter's president told Lehighvalleylive.com.

The chapter will be eligible to return to campus in 2020, but the school says that could be jeopardized if the fraternity operates in the meantime as an unsanctioned organization.
