Long Island students win $100,000 in Siemens National Science Competition

Kristin Thorne reports on three students from Long Island who won a prestigious national science competition

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Three students from Long Island are the winners of the national Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology. Half Hollow Hills students Jiachen Lee, Jillian Parker and Arooba Ahmed won the $100,000 team prize for their research into cell division.

"We couldn't be prouder of the way not only that they've succeeded but the way they've handled themselves with such poise and grace throughout the process," said Patrick Harrigan, Half Hollow Hills Superintendent.

The girls, all three of them juniors, studied the role of a protein in cell division. Their research, which was conducted at Stony Brook University, could change the way scientists look at neurological diseases like Alzheimer's and schizophrenia.

"One of the interesting parts of this study is that it's potentially being connected with other researchers from other parts of the world," said Chris Fogarazzo, school Science Director. "They've been working with and they've been communicating with those particular professors."

The school district is planning a district-wide celebration for the girls in January.
