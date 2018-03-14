From Maine to Hawaii, thousands of students staged walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Florida.Nearly 3,000 walkouts began at 10 a.m. in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Education officials and city leaders across the New York area encouraged students who so desired to walk out of class. In fact, Mayor Bill de Blasio was at Edward R. Murrow High School.The walkouts lasted for 17 minutes, for the 17 people killed in Parkland on Valentine's Day. De Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo both gave speeches afterwards, speaking out in favor of gun control.Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina sent a letter to parents saying middle and high school students who wished to walk out, with or without parental permission, wouldn't be disciplined beyond noting on their record that they cut class. But other districts weren't planning to be so accommodating.At Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey, students were told they'd get suspended if they walked out, which is a tougher penalty than normal."The students are kind of mad at it," one student said. "Why such a drastic change in policy because of the political protest for us?"Thousands of students gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, holding colorful signs and cheering in support of gun control. The students chanted, "Hey, hey, ho, ho. The NRA has got to go!" and "What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!"President Donald Trump was traveling in Los Angeles at the time.Stoneman Douglas High senior David Hogg livestreamed the walkout at the tragedy-stricken school in Parkland, Florida, on his YouTube channel. Walking amid a mass of people making their way onto the football field, he criticized politicians for not taking more action to protect students.He said the students could not be expected to remain in class when there was work to do to prevent gun violence."Every one of these individuals could have died that day," he said. "I could have died that day."The coordinated walkout was organized by Empower, the youth wing of the Women's March, which brought thousands to Washington last year.Although the group wanted students to shape protests on their own, it also offered them a list of demands for lawmakers, including a ban on assault weapons and mandatory background checks for all gun sales."Our elected officials must do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to this violence," the organization said on its website.Other protests planned in coming weeks include the March for Our Lives rally for school safety, which organizers say is expected to draw hundreds of thousands to the nation's capital on March 24. Another round of school walkouts is planned for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High shooting in Colorado.Some students in Massachusetts said that after Wednesday's protest, they planned to rally outside the Springfield headquarters of the gun maker Smith & Wesson.The walkouts drew support from companies including media conglomerate Viacom, which planned to pause programming on MTV, BET and all its other networks for 17 minutes during the walkouts.In suburban Atlanta, one of Georgia's largest school systems announced that students who participated might face unspecified consequences. Some vowed to walk out anyway."Change never happens without backlash," said Kara Litwin, a senior at Pope High School in Cobb County.The possibility of being suspended "is overwhelming, and I understand that it's scary for a lot of students," said Lian Kleinman, a junior at Pope High. "For me personally, this is something I believe in. This is something I will go to the ends of the Earth for."Other schools sought a middle ground, offering "teach-ins" or group discussions on gun violence.Meanwhile, free speech advocates geared up for a battle. The American Civil Liberties Union issued advice for students who walk out, saying schools can't legally punish them more harshly because of the political nature of their message. In Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas, some lawyers said they would provide free legal help to students who are punished.----------