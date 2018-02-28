SCHOOL THREAT

Massive police response after threat reported at Staten Island high school

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
A large force of New York City police officers convened onto the campus of a Staten Island high school Wednesday, following reports of a possible threat.

The threat was reported just after 12 p.m. at Susan Wagner High School on Manor Road.

Officials said a student overheard another student saying there was a gun in the locker room.

No gun was found in the locker room and officers went floor-by-floor checking all lockers and the rest of the school. No gun was found anywhere in the building.

Investigators said this is an unsubstantiated threat but they acted out of an abundance of caution. The school will have a normal, staggered release.

It is the second day in a row that an unsubstantiated threat was reported to be overheard at the school

On Tuesday, a student at the school saw another student at the school share on SnapChat a SpongeBob Squarepants meme, which referenced going "Sandy Hook" on "this f------ boating school."

"Boating School" is the name of an episode in the cartoon. Sandy Hook is an apparent reference to the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

