EDUCATION

New NYC Schools Chancellor Carranza welcomes students back after break

Candace McCowan reports the new chancellor will welcome back students from spring break.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Students return to class across the city Monday, and they'll be greeted by their new schools chancellor, Richard Carranza.

He got to work during spring break, but this is his first official day with classes back in session.

The new NYC Schools chancellor will visit three schools in the Bronx.

Richard Carranza will begin at Concourse Village Elementary greeting parents and students.

Carranza was the superintendent of Houston's schools, but is now taking over in New York City after Carmin Farina retired.

Carranza already has some big plans including longer school days for New York City schools.

"Job number one is to get to know the system. Nobody likes a know-it-all. I'm not coming to New York City with all the solutions, nobody has all the solutions," Carranza said. "What I am a big subscriber in is engaging people and asking the right questions."

Carranza is the son of immigrants from Mexico who learned English in public schools.

He says that is why his is an advocate.

He will be visiting schools in all five boroughs throughout the week.

