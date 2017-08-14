EDUCATION

New Jersey judge refuses to reinstate girls in Kenilworth Catholic school basketball dispute

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A judge has refused to overturn a decision to banish two sisters from their Roman Catholic school in New Jersey after a dispute over one of them wanting to play on the boys basketball team.

Superior Court Judge Donald Kessler on Monday lashed out at the girls' parents for making the dispute public and said the family didn't cite any law that would allow the court to interfere with the religious school's decision.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin testified that he decided not to allow 13-year-old Sydney Phillips and her younger sister, Kaitlyn, to re-enroll because their parents' behavior was not in the best interest of St. Theresa School in Kenilworth.

The dispute began when Sydney Phillips wasn't allowed to play on the boys' team.

The girls' father said it was a "sad day to be a Catholic."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationnew jerseycatholic schoolbasketballcourtcourt caseNewark
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Newark's archbishop in court over Catholic school basketball battle
NJ school says girl who sued to play on boys' team can't return
NJ girl who sued to play on boys' team kicked out of school
EDUCATION
Mother outraged after daughter tips over in wheelchair on bus
Mayor announces safest year on record for NYC public schools
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Teen raising money so no child forced to skip school lunch
More Education
Top Stories
Protesters gather ahead of President Trump's NYC visit
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
5-year-old boy slashed inside mosque: 'I didn't cry'
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Woman killed in hit and run, 3rd family member to die in crash
Show More
Police: Heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash
Driver purposely steers into pizzeria in France, killing girl
Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit against fired radio host
Wake held for high school football player killed by log during drill
Police: Teens who roamed bridge in YouTube video arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos