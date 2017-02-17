EDUCATION

Englewood school officials suspended amid grade, transcript errors

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey school district has suspended several officials with pay while student record discrepancies are under investigation.

Some students and parents in the Englewood School District complained starting in November 2015 about irregularities or that they didn't get the grades they expected. An audit turned up more than 3,000 problems with grades and graduation credits.

They remain worried about how this will affect college applications and transcripts, prompting several students at the Dwight Morrow High School to walk out of class Friday in a protest held inside and outside the school.

Englewood Public School District Superintendent Robert Kravitz said in a statement to parents Friday that suspensions of 10 high school-level officials were the result of an investigation into transcripts, grade calculations and credit values. Education officials say those suspended failed to make sure the grades were accurate after the district began using a new software.

"It has been discovered that there has been a wide-spread failure to properly account for student graduation requirements and grades that is contrary to Board policy and education statute and code," it said.

Principal Peter Elbert, vice principal Joe Armental, director of school guidance Dr. Noel Gordon, and a number of guidance counselors, all at Dwight Morrow, were among those suspended.

The Board of Education and state Department of Education will review the matter, as well.

"Our highest priority is the integrity of our school system and maintaining the public's trust and confidence," Kravitz's statement read.

District schools are closed next week, and counselors will be available to meet with parents and students to review transcripts.

"During this time, students will be given many opportunities to develop action plans to graduate on time," the statement read.
