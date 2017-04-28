EDUCATION

No charges over sexual misconduct claims at Choate

WALLINGFORD, Connecticut --
Police in Connecticut say former faculty and staff members accused of sexual misconduct at the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school can't be charged because too much time has passed since the alleged crimes occurred.

Choate provided a report from outside investigators this month naming a dozen educators accused of sexual misconduct while at the school, some dating back more than five decades. Famous alumni of the Wallingford school include John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Ivanka Trump.

The Meriden Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qbHF5t ) Wallingford Police Chief William Wright says the statute of limitations for each case expired and no criminal charges can be filed.

The report includes allegations from 24 former students of misconduct from 1963 to 2010 including kissing, sexual intercourse and forced sexual intercourse.

Two more Choate graduates this week accused two faculty members not named in the report of sexual assault dating back years, but the statute of limitations also has expired and police closed those investigations, Wright said.

Choate officials did not notify police, state child welfare officials or other schools of the allegations involving the 12 faculty and staff, school officials and the report said. After confirming allegations, school officials handled the cases "internally and quietly," the report said.

State officials say they're assessing the failure of Choate employees to report abuse in a timely manner as required under Connecticut law. Wright said police cannot pursue charges against the administrators.
