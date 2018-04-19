EDUCATION

Long Island school requires students to use clear backpacks

EAST ROCKAWAY, Long Island (WABC) --
A school on Long Island is requiring middle and high school students to use clear backpacks as part of new safety measures in the wake of the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

"As you know, the safety of your children and the staff is our top priority," interim principal Niel Lederer said in a letter to parents. "To that end, we are constantly evaluating our safety measures to ensure that they are as effective as possible."

East Rockaway Junior-Senior High School distributed the clear backpacks to 550 students on Monday and Tuesday.

Lederer said students must use the clear backpacks or no backpacks while on school grounds during academic hours. The directive does not affect sports bags, but Lederer said officials were evaluating how they'll handle large events like plays and concerts.

The school did not charge students for the bags, and the cost the district was more than $3,000.

The Parkland massacre in February was carried out by a teenager who brought an assault weapon in a large bag. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are also now required to carry clear bags while on campus.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

