New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina is expected to announce that she's leaving her post, sources tell Eyewitness News.The 74-year-old is expected to resign before Mayor Bill de Blasio's second term begins.An official announcement is expected Thursday, and this does not entirely come as a surprise. There had been some rumors she would be stepping down before the end of the year.The mayor had convinced Farina to return to public life as chancellor four years ago.In the last four years she has championed the mayor's promised universal pre-K program.The search for the next schools chancellor is said to already be underway.