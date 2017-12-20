CARMEN FARINA

New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina to step down, sources tell Eyewitness News

New York City Department of Education Chancellor Carmen Farina testifies during a joint legislative budget hearing on education on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina is expected to announce that she's leaving her post, sources tell Eyewitness News.

The 74-year-old is expected to resign before Mayor Bill de Blasio's second term begins.

An official announcement is expected Thursday, and this does not entirely come as a surprise. There had been some rumors she would be stepping down before the end of the year.

The mayor had convinced Farina to return to public life as chancellor four years ago.

In the last four years she has championed the mayor's promised universal pre-K program.

The search for the next schools chancellor is said to already be underway.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcarmen farinanyc department of educationschoolNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARMEN FARINA
14 NYC schools slated to close, including site of stabbing
NYC chancellor addresses allegations against principal
NYC program inspires youth to pursue careers in education
NYC schools brace for influx of students from Puerto Rico
More carmen farina
EDUCATION
Overcoming the hurdles of PE education in NYC schools
Parents demand answers after kids sickened at NJ school
Parent has big concerns after autistic son runs from school
14 NYC schools slated to close, including site of stabbing
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Teen sexually assaulted classmate while others watched
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Trump: Tax bill 'an incredible Christmas gift for hard-working Americans'
Brooklyn man walks free 30 years after wrongful conviction
Family of bullied girl who killed herself: Her 'dreams were shattered'
Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
8 Americans among 12 dead in Mexico tour bus crash
Show More
Alcohol in air at frat party registers on Breathalyzer
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
Paralyzed man walks again thanks to new robotic technology
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Alleged MS-13 members plead not guilty in kidnapping, murder plot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
More Photos