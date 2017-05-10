EDUCATION

Parents and students attend meeting on planned closure of New Jersey Catholic high school

Eyewitness News
NORTH ARLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Angry parents and students in New Jersey attended a meeting on Wednesday night demanding answers about the planned closure of their Catholic school.

Approximately one hundred people showed up for the meeting at the Queen of Peace Church about the closure plans the Archdiocese of Newark have for the Queen of Peace High School.

Eyewitness News initially covered the story of the Archdiocese' plans on Tuesday.

The Archdiocese says it has no choice but to close the school due to ongoing financial problems, but parents say that the decision isn't right.

Parents and alumni have fought hard to save the school that's suffered years of financial mismanagement by raising more than a million dollars.

Parents also told Eyewitness News that they were recently assured that the school would stay open and even be able to able to admit 300 new freshman next year.

The graduating class of 2017 will be the last at Queen of Peace after they close their doors on June 30th.
Related Topics:
educationcatholic schoolbergen countynew jerseyKearny
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Radio station points out misspelling on CT school's sign
Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head
NJ Catholic school to close at end of June
Bayonne BOE votes to restore some laid off teachers, but raise property taxes
More Education
Top Stories
'I want this guy to get caught' - Mom describes attack on teen daughter
NJ mom charged with sharing explicit photos of daughter online
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
4 trees illegally cut down at Trump Golf Links in Bronx
Duo now facing murder charges in UES party killing
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in crash
Show More
Courthouse in Brooklyn catches fire, 10 minor injuries
Search for suspect that punched man in face on subway
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
NJ school security guard charged with child abuse, assault
Missing hiker and dog found after 6 days missing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos