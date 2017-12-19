  • LIVE VIDEO Senate debates and will vote on GOP tax bill
EDUCATION

Parents demand answers after kids sickened at elementary school in NJ

By
ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Many families turned out for a board meeting in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, Tuesday night after children and teachers got sick at an elementary school last week.

Officials said the problem was the chemical glycol leaking from the heating and air conditioning unit at Gantner Elementary School. Illnesses were reported on both Wednesday and Thursday, but the building has since been deemed safe and the school reopened Monday.

Hazmat teams have been at the school monitoring air quality, but no other dangers have been detected.

But parents have pressing, lingering questions. They attended the meeting to voice their worries about carbon monoxide.

The leak was first thought to be carbon monoxide, but the investigation led to glycol, which does not generate CO.

The illnesses reported included two students fainting, another complained of nausea and two others went to a nearby firehouse to get help.

The meeting is ongoing. Check back on abc7NY for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationchemical leakschool safetyElmwood ParkBergen County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parent has big concerns after autistic son runs from school
14 NYC schools slated to close, including site of stabbing
Service dog joins college graduate during ceremony
Grandmother, granddaughter graduate together from college
More Education
Top Stories
GOP on the verge of huge tax overhaul -- with one hiccup
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
Man gets life in prison for killing NYPD Detective Brian Moore
Man convicted in girlfriend's death, dismemberment gets 70 years
Newspaper boy fatally shot while earning money for gifts
Teacher raises money to buy entire school Christmas gifts
At least 12 killed, including minor, in Mexico tour bus crash
Man fatally shot after dispute outside bar near Times Square
Show More
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
Sarah Palin's son arrested, accused of assaulting father
Man who became chef while in prison opens own restaurant
Islanders poised for move back to LI after winning Belmont bid
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
More Photos