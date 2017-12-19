ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Many families turned out for a board meeting in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, Tuesday night after children and teachers got sick at an elementary school last week.
Officials said the problem was the chemical glycol leaking from the heating and air conditioning unit at Gantner Elementary School. Illnesses were reported on both Wednesday and Thursday, but the building has since been deemed safe and the school reopened Monday.
Hazmat teams have been at the school monitoring air quality, but no other dangers have been detected.
But parents have pressing, lingering questions. They attended the meeting to voice their worries about carbon monoxide.
The leak was first thought to be carbon monoxide, but the investigation led to glycol, which does not generate CO.
The illnesses reported included two students fainting, another complained of nausea and two others went to a nearby firehouse to get help.
The meeting is ongoing. Check back on abc7NY for updates.