EDUCATION

Parents of Arizona teen furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'

EMBED </>More Videos

Arizona teen voted most likely to bomb U.S. (KTRK)

PEORIA, Arizona --
An Arizona teen's parents are furious their son was named "Most Likely to Bomb the U.S."

School officials say the eighth grader wrote that comment about himself in the yearbook, but his parents say they can't believe the school still printed the comment.

"I looked down and read, most likely to bomb the U.S. and I just sat there for a second and thought, no way. This is not happening," Bree Brown told ABC15.

Bree's husband, Kian, said he thought it was a joke and didn't believe it.

Bree and Kian are wondering how something like this was actually published with no oversight from the school.

"It was missed. There's a faculty advisor in charge of the yearbook. They did not catch it," said Matthew Benson, a spokesman for the Sonoran Science Academy.

School officials told ABC15 that they are investigating the incident and released the following the statement:

Statement from Principal Deb Hofmeier:

"On Friday night, I became aware of an inappropriate entry included with the 2017-18 yearbook in which a student self-designated they were 'Voted Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.' To be clear, there was no class vote. Each student self-selected a superlative for himself or herself. After speaking with the student and the student's parents, it is apparent the comment was a misguided attempt at humor. There was absolutely no malicious intent on the part of the student.

Regardless, our entire administrative team takes this seriously. The comment should have been caught and removed during the editing process before the yearbook was published. Our school is investigating how this incident occurred, and has already taken disciplinary action against the faculty adviser in charge of the yearbook. Going forward, we will be instituting a more stringent review process to ensure this cannot happen again.

In the meantime, we have reached out to each of our Sonoran Science Academy-Peoria families to express our deep regret regarding this incident. We are also collecting yearbooks from students who had already received them, and will have a new, edited batch printed and distributed at no additional charge to families. On behalf of Sonoran Science Academy-Peoria, I apologize for any inconvenience and for the larger situation, which does not accurately reflect our students, school mission or the values we share with our families and community."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationyearbookstudentsmuslimssocietyu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
10th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program inspires students
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
More Education
Top Stories
Gas pump explodes in fiery crash in Huntington Station
Melania Trump to remain hospitalized through week
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Meghan Markle asks for 'respect' for father after reports
Elderly man beaten, robbed inside Upper West Side bank
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
Landscapers discover safe in yard 7 years after it was stolen
Suspect arrested in fatal Hempstead stabbing
Show More
Palestinians bury dead after bloodiest day since 2014
Arrest in attempted rape of Inwood woman followed home
Coney Island Boardwalk may be voted scenic landmark
Jay-Z due in court to face SEC in financial probe
Interviews begin for NY AG replacements in Albany
More News