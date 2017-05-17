Hundreds of students will be forced to find another school to go this fall after getting kicked out by the Brooklyn diocese.Parents are outrage and demanding answers at a meeting over the church's decision to evict the middle school from their building.To say this is a school that parents and students love is an understatement.They say the Diocese of Brooklyn is threatening to shut it down.If you want to know what it looks like when you mess with a kid's education, this is what it looks like."Show up with us at Bishop DiMarzio's residence in Brooklyn on Prospect Park West he's going to take note," a parent said.Hundreds of parents at Middle Village Preparatory Charter School are ready to fight, and fight until the last round."The same anger you're exhibiting tonight, we have to keep that anger up," a protester said.With the parents learning earlier this month the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens is taking legal action to disband their school.This late into the school year, it put their backs against the wall.At a meeting with the school board Wednesday night, parents saying this fight, is all about money."We're going to withhold our tithing as they call it, or gifts, our offerings, at the Sunday collection, it might get through to the bishop's head," a parent said."Wasn't it Jesus who said let the children come and do not hinder them?" another parent said.There's also the 380 students enrolled at this middle school."I'm pretty worried," a student said."I felt like crying," another student said."I'm really confused and sad and part of me is angry," yet another said.The diocese is battling Middle Village Prep because it refuses to renew an agreement that the diocese says all other Catholics schools signed.It would revert the property back to the diocese if the school closed.MVP has been renting its space on diocese property for four years.The letter which the school calls borderline threatening says: "Failure to comply with the court's order may be punished by fine or imprisonment or both for contempt of court."That language not going over too well with parents."It's bullying. It's really bullying. You know to be honest with you as someone who grew up in Catholic school it's actually very shameful," said Robert Sofia, a parent."Very, very stressful. We don't know what's going to happen. We're in limbo right now," said Monique Gonzalez, a parent.Middle Village Prep board members say other schools renewed that agreement for various reasons, for instance some of them had debt with the diocese.That agreement expired and they don't believe they are obligated to renew it.Board members and parents added that the diocese is putting the education of hundreds of kids at stake over a piece of property.