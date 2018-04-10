EDUCATION

Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine

EMBED </>More Videos

David Hogg, one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been accepted to UC Irvine. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, left, and Rich Schultz)

ABC7.com staff
PARKLAND, Florida --
David Hogg, one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's most visible student activists, has been accepted to UC Irvine.

Hogg's mother said he will postpone his first year of college to work on the midterm elections.

Hogg emerged as an advocate for gun control measures after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Last month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked him on Twitter after he had been rejected by several universities to which he applied.

Hogg called on advertisers to boycott her show, which some did, including TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair and others.

Ingraham took a week's leave after apologizing via social media for her tweet that Hogg had "whined" about not getting in to some colleges. Ingraham hasn't discussed that episode specifically, but she promised upcoming stories about conservatives who she says are fighting attempts to silence them.

She returned to the air Monday night and focused on freedom of speech in her first show back, attacking the left's alleged stifling of conservative voices.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationparkland school shootingUC IrvineUCfox newsschool shootinggun controlIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Gov. Murphy proposes full day pre-K in every NJ school district
New NYC schools chancellor welcomes back students after break
25 percent of public schools in Puerto Rico to shut down
More Education
Top Stories
NJ double shooting prompts school lockdowns during manhunt
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Search expanded after dismembered women found in park
Woman finds dead lizard in bag of kale from Trader Joe's
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
Bill proposed after NJ dog's death at PetSmart
Good Samaritan describes rescuing children from NJ fire
FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient
Show More
Man found dead inside burning Bronx building
Non-commercial GPS eyed in LI bus crash that injured dozens
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
Man found dead in right lane on Connecticut highway
Trump threatens Syria strike, cancels South America trip
More News