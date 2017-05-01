EDUCATION

Police: 2 teens brought loaded guns into Curtis High School on Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) --
Two high school students on Staten Island are being questioned after police said they brought loaded guns to school Monday.

The incident happened at Curtis High School on Hamilton Street in the St. George section.

Authorities said a 16-year-old brought a 22-caliber weapon and an 18-year-old brought a 40-caliber weapon. Both were carrying the guns in the book bags, and both guns were loaded.

Another student informed administrators, who found the guns.

The students are being questioned and charges are pending. They are expected to be charged as adults.

The New York City Department of Education issued this statement:

"The safety of students and staff always comes first and this troubling incident was swiftly addressed. The NYPD immediately responded and safely recovered the weapons. We are providing the school with ongoing support and extra guidance counselors to ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken."

