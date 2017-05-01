Two high school students on Staten Island are being questioned after police said they brought loaded guns to school Monday.The incident happened at Curtis High School on Hamilton Street in the St. George section.Authorities said a 16-year-old brought a 22-caliber weapon and an 18-year-old brought a 40-caliber weapon. Both were carrying the guns in the book bags, and both guns were loaded.Another student informed administrators, who found the guns.The students are being questioned and charges are pending. They are expected to be charged as adults.The New York City Department of Education issued this statement:This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.