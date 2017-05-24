EDUCATION

School employee accused of groping woman at Queens school

Eyewitness News
HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) --
A community superintendent at a Queens school district was arrested Tuesday, accused of sexually abusing an employee.

Lenon Murray, 56, who worked in District 29 in Queens, was charged with groping a 34-year-old woman employee at least twice at P.S. 35 in Hollis on April 19 and May 2.

According to the New York City Police Department, the woman told police the abuse started in December 2013. She reported it May 15 after she said work had become uncomfortable.

"This alleged behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our schools," said Education Department spokeswoman Toya Holness. "Mr. Murray's employment was immediately terminated and he was removed from payroll."

Murray was charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse.
