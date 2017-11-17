EDUCATION

Rutgers swimming coach fired amid emotional abuse claims

(Dimitri Rodriguez / The Daily Targum)

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
Rutgers University has fired its women's swimming and diving coach amid mental and verbal abuse allegations.

Petra Martin's dismissal came Thursday after athletics director Patrick Hobbs met with the team on Wednesday.

Hobbs told NJ.com : "We both agreed that it was in the best interests of the program." He declined to address specifics and said the university hasn't finalized details of Martin's salary for the remaining three years of her contract.

In an email, Martin wrote she was advised not to comment. She said she was troubled by the allegations because "they are not true."

Martin has been accused of telling swimmers to lose weight, verbally berating them and ignoring mental health concerns.

Rutgers fired men's basketball coach Mike Rice in 2013 after video showed him abusing players.
