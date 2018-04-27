EDUCATION

Schools Chancellor tweets controversial comment about diversity in schools

(Richard Drew)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
At 1 a.m. Friday, New York City's new Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza tweeted a video - and it included what someone else had written about that video... 'Wealthy white Manhattan parents angrily rant against plan to bring more black kids to their schools.'


"I didn't write the words. I retweeted the video and the report, and it was a great report," said Carranza.

That report was about a plan that would set aside 25 percent of seats for low-performing students - many of them Black and Latino.

The meeting took place at PS 199, a mostly white, well-to-do school.

"I hit retweet, and that's what I tweeted - but I think it's important to have that conversation. I can tell you I've toured all five boroughs, and this is a topic that is brought up in every single borough - how do we diversify our schools?" added Carranza.

The chancellor was not backing down on Friday. On Twitter there was praise saying that Carranza was being 'bold, brave and necessary.' Another tweet questioned whether he was being a bit racist, saying, 'is this the sort of headline the new chancellor should be tweeting out at 1 a.m. his first month on the job?'

'This was his own personal voice - we didn't talk about the specific wording in advance. I might phrase it differently," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Mayor de Blasio defended Carranza on the radio saying he could have said things differently, but he agrees - diversity and integration in New York City schools is a hugely important issues that all New Yorkers should talk about.

"I think our public schools should look like the diversity of our city, so I think it's a good debate to have."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationtwitterdiversityNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
What is the Day of Silence?
7 On Your Side: Westchester family runs into tutor troubles
Teen's promposal to best friend with Down syndrome goes viral
Racist videos prompt investigations from 2 universities
More Education
Top Stories
Body found in Kissena Park in Queens ID'd as 17-year-old
20-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside NJ home
Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island
Suspect escapes police custody from Bronx hospital
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
New NYPD Chief of Detectives gives 1st extended interview
Show More
Convicted cop killer Herman Bell set to be paroled
Man tries to light MTA worker in booth on fire, police say
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
2 shot in Banana King parking lot dispute in New Jersey
More News