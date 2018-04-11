EDUCATION

Single mom of 5 goes viral with law school graduation photo

EMBED </>More Videos

A single mother of five proves anything is possible.

HOUSTON --
A single mom of five who will graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law is the perfect example of why you should never give up.

Ieshia Champs, 33, has gone viral after taking a graduation photo with her five children. In the picture, Champs wears her cap and gown and holds a sign that says "I did it."

But the phrases on the signs held by her children standing behind her make this moment even more special. The messages are variations of each other that range from "I helped!" to "We did it!"

The achievement is one that appears to have been a long time coming for Champs.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Champs said that a fire destroyed everything she owned in 2009. She was also laid off from her job.

The father to two of her children died from cancer while she was seven months pregnant. Champs admitted that she tried to take her own life, but going to church got her back on track.

She not only received her GED, but she also earned an associate's degree from Houston Community College.

Champs holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and soon, a law degree from Texas Southern.

She says her oldest son, who is 14, has been the biggest help by stepping up to take care of his siblings.

Champs will graduate in May.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolfamilyparentingfeel goodu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Lawsuit: Penn ignored student's pleas for help before suicide
Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
More Education
Top Stories
Cash, weapons, Lamborghini seized in major drug bust
Dead infant found in suitcase under NJ footbridge
2 firefighters, resident hurt in 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn
5-year-old boy with rare disorder gets life-changing surgery
Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park identified
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Lawsuit: Penn ignored student's pleas for help before suicide
Trump considers drug testing for food stamps
Show More
Murdered restaurant worker mourned as investigation continues
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Missing North Carolina teen found, 44-year-old man arrested
2 NJ police officers head to court over alleged pizza delivery fight
Man shot during beef over Slim Jim at gas station
More News